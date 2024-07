Link to sign up: https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa/appointment/guest/phl/timeSlotsExtr?token=1PLVENorHDM4dxqkiQkLyhM629tV5IuX8jplU5plWlg%3D





Posted:

7/2/2024



Originator:

Anita Patel



Email:

anita.patel@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Student Health Services Lbk



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 7/10/2024



Location:

Student Wellness Building 1003 Flint Avenue Room 100



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental Events