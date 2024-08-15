At Texas Tech University, we prioritize student success and are dedicated to enhancing campus dining. We value the genuine feedback from Red Raiders like you to continuously improve our dining facilities, enhance value, and foster innovation. Your voice matters, and together, we'll make the dining experience even better! Let's work together to create a vibrant and satisfying dining atmosphere for all students. Join us and be a part of the positive change!

This committee of students meets the 3rd Wednesday in September, October, November, February, March, and April from 3pm-4:30pm in the Student Union Building. Those interested in applying should fill out the application.

For more information visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/sacommittee.php, or email hospitality@ttu.edu.