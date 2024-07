Are you passionate about television and radio broadcast operations? Texas Tech Public Media is hiring a Master Control Operator (Operator II) to join our team!





Responsibilities include monitoring television and radio program logs, operating broadcast editors, and overseeing program downloads to ensure smooth playout, program continuity, and signal quality.





The role also involves operating television and radio broadcast equipment, ensuring television programs are closed captioned, and monitoring signals to maintain compliance with FCC guidelines.





Join us in providing quality public media across West Texas!