Payroll & Tax Services has created a Dynamic Form to assist departments when they wish to update a Web Time Entry or Web Leave Report approver for an individual employee. This new Dynamic Form will allow departments to update time and leave approvers for individual employees more quickly and conveniently.

Currently, time and leave approvers for individual employees are updated when an organization manager or organization manager proxy performs the change within TeamApp. Alternately, approver updates are also accepted from an authorized department user, by email to the Payroll Webmaster. This new Dynamic Form will replace the process of updating approvers via an email to the Payroll Webmaster.

For the link to the Dynamic Form, and for instructions on how to submit the form, please go to the Forms page on the Payroll & Tax Services website. The form link and instructions are also available within Raiderlink in the Payroll & Tax section, under Payroll Forms.

To verify that an approver update is in effect, an organization manager or organization manager proxy, may check within TeamApp. Authorized department users may also run Cognos report HR143 – Web Time Entry (Leave Reporting) Approver Lookup. This report, along with other helpful Cognos reports related to time and leave reporting and payroll, are available on the Manager Resources page on the Payroll & Tax Services website. Please note that Cognos will not reflect approver updates until the next business day.

Departments should begin using the Dynamic Form immediately. Payroll will continue to accept approver updates for individual employees via an email to the Payroll Webmaster through the end of this fiscal year. However, effective September 1, 2024, approver updates will only be accepted via TeamApp or the Dynamic Form.

For questions or more information, please email webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.