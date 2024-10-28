TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Private Telehealth Space

Need a safe and private space for confidential Zoom health and wellness meetings?  Contact the Student Counseling Center at 806.742.3674.  We can provide a private room to conduct confidential calls free of charge.  Limited to enrolled TTU students. 
Posted:
10/28/2024

Originator:
Austin Wade

Email:
austin.wade@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Counseling Center


