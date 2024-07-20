Join us on July 20 for an exhilarating tour as we unravel the profound impact of the 1944 G.I. Bill in igniting the vibrant American Crafts Movement. Audiences will see the art and hear the stories of two remarkable artists, both U.S. military veterans, whose careers blossomed, thanks to the G.I. Bill, propelling them to become trailblazers in the American Crafts Movement.

Marvel at the artistry of Peter Voulkos and Harvey Littleton, veterans whose artworks grace the current exhibit, “Field of Vision”. Through their works, we'll uncover how the G.I. Bill not only shaped their art but also carved paths to prominence in the art world. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness firsthand how history, creativity, and perseverance converge in their compelling narratives.

Please email

to claim a spot in the tour.