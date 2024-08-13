Benefits of these surveys

Sharing your experiences as a first-year Texas Tech employee will provide insight into what is working well, what opportunities we may be missing, and what can be improved in our current onboarding experience.

Who will see your answers

Data is collected with no identifying information. We encourage you to provide candid feedback, so we can work to ensure Texas Tech’s onboarding process is welcoming and helpful to all new employees.

How to complete these surveys

These surveys will be distributed via your Texas Tech email. The link provided in the email from kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu will take you directly to the SurveyMonkey form. You will receive these surveys on your approximate 30-day, 60-day, 90-day, 6-month and 1-year employment milestones.

We thank you in advance for your valuable insights and for contributing to the further success of our Texas Tech onboarding process.