Benefits of these surveys

New employees sharing their experiences as a first-year employee will provide insight into what is working well, what opportunities we may be missing, and what can be improved in our current onboarding experience.

Who will see the answers

Data is collected with no identifying information. We encourage employees to provide candid feedback, so we can work to ensure Texas Tech’s onboarding process is welcoming and helpful to all new employees.

How to complete these surveys

These surveys will be distributed via the employee’s Texas Tech email. The link provided in the email from kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu will take them directly to the SurveyMonkey form. The employee will receive these surveys on their approximate 30-day, 60-day, 90-day, 6-month and 1-year employment milestones.

We thank you in advance for encouraging your new employee to participate and for contributing to the further success of our Texas Tech onboarding process.