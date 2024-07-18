On Sunday, July 21st during TOSM's regularly scheduled maintenance window, between the hours of 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM CDT, TOSM staff will be performing systems maintenance for Banner and ODS production database systems.

All production Banner applications will be unavailable from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM CDT.

The following applications and services will be unavailable during this window.

Banner and ODS production databases

All Banner applications, including student registration

Degree Works

Portal Banner/ODS channels (Raiderlink)

AppWorx

Cognos (Banner/ODS reporting)

Production apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

OraReports

Banner integration for eProcurement

Xtender

Banapps

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Chrome River travel system

Axiom

TouchNet/Banner integration

If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.