TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Production Systems Maintenance This Weekend: Raiderlink & Cognos Impacted

On Sunday, July 21st during TOSM's regularly scheduled maintenance window, between the hours of 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM CDT, TOSM staff will be performing systems maintenance for Banner and ODS production database systems.

All production Banner applications will be unavailable from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM CDT.

The following applications and services will be unavailable during this window.

  • Banner and ODS production databases
  • All Banner applications, including student registration
  • Degree Works
  • Portal Banner/ODS channels (Raiderlink)
  • AppWorx
  • Cognos (Banner/ODS reporting)
  • Production apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
  • OraReports
  • Banner integration for eProcurement
  • Xtender
  • Banapps
  • FormFusion
  • IntelleCheck
  • Chrome River travel system
  • Axiom
  • TouchNet/Banner integration

If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
7/18/2024

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories