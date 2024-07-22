To meet the compliance requirements for previously existing organizations on campus, organization leaders need to complete the following steps:

Complete Student Org Leader Orientation Complete the Risk Management Post-Assessment Form Complete Re-Registration

The Student Org Leader Orientation and Risk Management are available in playposit. Leaders will need to log into PlayPosit using their TTU credentials to access these resources. Re-Registration is a form on TechConnect where you will upload your Student Org Leader Orientation certificate, your organization's Bylaws, and your updated advisor agreement.