To meet the compliance requirements for previously existing organizations on campus, organization leaders need to complete the following steps:

Complete Student Org Leader Orientation Complete the Risk Management Post-Assessment Form Complete Re-Registration

The Student Org Leader Orientation and Risk Management are available in playposit. Leaders will need to log into PlayPosit using their TTU credentials to access these resources. Re-Registration is a form on TechConnect where you will upload your Student Org Leader Orientation certificate, your organization's Bylaws, and your updated advisor agreement.

For more details and to access the necessary links, visit the TTU Center for Campus Life Student Organizations Registration page