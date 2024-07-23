Payroll & Tax Services is excited to announce an enhancement to the process for submitting Manual Check Requests (MCRs). Payroll & Tax Services has created a Dynamic Form to replace the current process.

Traditionally, when a department wishes to submit a Manual Check Request for an employee, a PDF file is completed by the department and emailed to the Payroll Webmaster. This new Dynamic Form will allow departments to submit Manual Check Requests more easily and help Payroll & Tax Services to process these requests with more efficiency and speed.

Departments may begin using the Dynamic Form immediately. Payroll will accept Manual Check Requests via the Dynamic Form or the traditional PDF format through the end of this calendar year. However, effective January 2, 2025, Payroll will only accept Manual Check Requests via the Dynamic Form.

For the link to the Dynamic Form, and for instructions on how to submit the form, please go to the Forms page on the Payroll & Tax Services website. The form link and instructions are also available within Raiderlink in the Payroll & Tax section, under Payroll Forms.

The new Manual Check Request Dynamic Form may be used for both Exempt and Non-Exempt employees. There are no longer two separate forms.

For questions or more information, please email webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.