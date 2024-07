Raider Red’s Food Pantry is seeking to hire an Undergraduate Student Assistant. The position requires a minimum of 16 hours per week with a maximum of 20 hours per week.

If you are interested in making a difference please apply here

Posted:

7/25/2024



Originator:

Isaiah Ortiz



Email:

isaiaort@ttu.edu



Department:

Raider Relief ARC





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities