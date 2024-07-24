Do you enjoy working with departments, groups, events, and a great team of co-workers? Have you always wanted to move to the DFW area but stay with Texas Tech? TTU DFW is hiring an Administrative Assistant!





Responsibilities include reception, setting up classrooms/conference areas, ordering and stocking, planning travel for your co-workers, organizing the team calendar, organizing the hospitality suite, assisting directors, and providing excellent customer service. This is an excellent opportunity to build this position and sharpen your skills.





This is an in-person position at TTU DFW in Irving, Texas.





Apply now at texastech.edu/careers.

Search for the requisition number, 38269BR