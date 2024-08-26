Get ready for a culinary delight at The Market for a special On a Stick! event, where every dish is skewered to perfection!

On a Stick! | The Market at Stangel/Murdough

August 28, 2024 | 11 am to 2:30 pm & 5 pm to 8 pm

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!

Bring your friends to enjoy these unique and delicious stick-based creations. It's a dining experience you won't want to miss!

#OnAStickEvent #SweetAndSassy #SteakKabob #ChickenKabob #LoadedTotKabob #Eatattexastech

Follow us @Eatattexastech to learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu