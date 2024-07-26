Join us on July 26 for an exhilarating tour of Elegance & Extravagance: High Fashion of the 19th Century and Recent Acquisitions Quilts 1830–1930. These tours will highlight some of the stands taken by families related to the objects around the Civil War. On exhibit are 52 garments worn in the 19th century and 23 quilts.





Please email Marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu to claim a spot in the tour.

Duration: 30 to 45 minutes





An additional tour is scheduled for August 14 @ 4 p.m.





The Art Division will also be giving guided tours for military personnel and their families.





August 10 @ 11 a.m.





Join us for an exhilarating tour as we unravel the profound impact of the 1944 G.I. Bill in igniting the vibrant American Crafts Movement. Audiences will see the art and hear the stories of two remarkable artists, both U.S. military veterans, whose careers blossomed, thanks to the G.I. Bill, propelling them to become trailblazers in the American Crafts Movement.





Marvel at the artistry of Peter Voulkos and Harvey Littleton, veterans whose artworks grace the current exhibit, “Field of Vision”. Through their works, we'll uncover how the G.I. Bill not only shaped their art but also carved paths to prominence in the art world. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness firsthand how history, creativity, and perseverance converge in their compelling narratives.

Please email tesdrake@ttu.edu to claim a spot in the tour.

Duration: 30 minutes with time for questions





*Groups of 8 or more can also request a special time. Contact the tour of your choice.