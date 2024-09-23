Step into a magical world of flavors at The Market’s Once Upon a Sandwich event, where fairy tales come to life in every bite!

Bring your friends for a fantastical feast and a day full of fairy tale fun!

Once Upon a Sandwich: A Fairy Tale Feast at The Market at Stangel/Murdough

(available on the Chopstix Line)

September 26, 2024 | 11 am to 2:30 pm; 5 pm to 8 pm

September 27, 2024 | 11 am to 2:30 pm

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!

Don’t miss out on this storybook adventure!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards.



