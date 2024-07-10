Join The Commons for a fiesta of flavors at our Street Corn Cup event! Indulge in delicious cups of Mexican street corn, loaded with all your favorite toppings.
Street Corn Cups at The Commons!
October 10, 2024 | Beginning at 11 am
Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!
Bring your friends for a day of delicious eats and fun vibes!
#StreetCornCupFiesta #MexicanStreetCorn #FlavorfulFun #FoodieEvent
Don't miss out on this tasty celebration!
Follow us @Eatattexastech to learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu