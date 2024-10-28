Join The Commons for a hauntingly sweet Halloween at our Spooky Caramel Apple event! Indulge in caramel apples with a creepy twist and enjoy a day full of frightful fun!
Spooky Caramel Apple at The Commons!
October 31, 2024 | Beginning at 11 am
Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!
Bring your friends for a day of spine-chilling treats and ghoulish fun! Costumes are highly encouraged!
#SpookyCaramelApples #HalloweenTreats #SweetAndSpooky #FoodieFun #HauntedEvent
Don't miss out on the most deliciously spooky event of the season!
Follow us @Eatattexastech to learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu