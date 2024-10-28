Spooky Caramel Apple at The Commons!

Join The Commons for a hauntingly sweet Halloween at our Spooky Caramel Apple event! Indulge in caramel apples with a creepy twist and enjoy a day full of frightful fun!

Spooky Caramel Apple at The Commons! October 31, 2024 | Beginning at 11 am

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!



Bring your friends for a day of spine-chilling treats and ghoulish fun! Costumes are highly encouraged!

#SpookyCaramelApples #HalloweenTreats #SweetAndSpooky #FoodieFun #HauntedEvent

Don't miss out on the most deliciously spooky event of the season!

@Eatattexastech Follow usto learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!

hospitality.ttu.edu All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check outor call (806) 742-1360.

Feed Your Inner Red Raider !

hospitality.ttu.edu hospitality@ttu.edu Posted:

10/28/2024



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Departmental

