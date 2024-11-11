Get Ready for a Sweet Adventure with Cookie S'mores at The Commons!

Join The Commons for a deliciously fun day at our Cookie S'mores dining event! Indulge in the ultimate treat with a twist on the classic s'mores.

Cookie S'mores at The Commons! November 14, 2024 | Beginning at 11 am Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!

Bring your friends for a day of sweet treats and cozy fun!

Don't miss out on this ooey-gooey event of the season!

