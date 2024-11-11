Join The Commons for a deliciously fun day at our Cookie S'mores dining event! Indulge in the ultimate treat with a twist on the classic s'mores.
Cookie S'mores at The Commons!
November 14, 2024 | Beginning at 11 am
Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!
Bring your friends for a day of sweet treats and cozy fun!
#CookieSmoresDay #SweetAdventure #GourmetSmores #FoodieFun
Don't miss out on this ooey-gooey event of the season!
Follow us @Eatattexastech to learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu