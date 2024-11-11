Can’t wait to celebrate Thanksgiving? Don't worry because Thanksgiving dinner will be served up early at The Carvery in The Market at Stangel/Murdough! Try the Thanksgiving Special beginning Monday, November 18!
Thanksgiving Special Menu
- Choice of Savory Oven Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce or Baked Ham
- Choice of two Side Dishes
- Fresh Baked Roll
- Delicious Pumpkin or Pecan Pie
* Menu subject to change, check the location for pricing
Available beginning Monday, November 18 to Friday, November 22, while supplies last!!!
