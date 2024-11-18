Join The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates for an early Thanksgiving Dinner!
Thanksgiving Special Menu
- Sliced Turkey with gravy
- Sliced Ham
- Mashed Potatoes
- Sweet Yams
- Green Bean Casserole
- Dinner Rolls
- Cranberry Sauce
- Pumpkin & Pecan Pie
* Menu subject to change
Available at lunch and dinner on Thursday, November 21, while supplies last!!!
