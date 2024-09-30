Transact Mobile makes ordering food on the go a piece of cake!

mobile food ordering app for the Texas Tech campus and it is available at most locations! Red Raiders can use the Transact Mobile Ordering App VICTORY Hospitality Services has afor the Texas Tech campus and it is available at most locations! Red Raiders can use theto order food for pickup with an on-campus Dining Plan from Hospitality Services. Get $3 off your next order of $7 or more by using code at checkout. Valid thru May 6, 2025 .



download Transact Mobile Ordering App Check out the video on how toWhen placing your first order, be sure to select your correct on-campus Dining Plan at checkout!

hospitality.ttu.edu All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check outor call (806) 742-1360.

