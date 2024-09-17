Need to make a change to your On-Campus Dining Plan? On-campus Dining Plans can be changed through the 20th class day of each semester. The 20th class day of the Fall 2024 semester is this Thursday, September 19.



Running low on Dining Bucks? You can add Dining Bucks at any time during the semester. Instead of losing unused Dining Bucks at the end of the spring semester, you can roll them over to your next on-campus living contract (fall or summer).*

*Applies only to on-campus Dining Plan holders.



Dining Plan Change Form

http://housing.ttu.edu/forms/diningplanchange



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.



