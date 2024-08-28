Are you a Red Raider on the go? Sign up for a Masked Rider Dining Plan today! It's hassle-free and you get more for your money! Masked Rider Dining Plan can be added to your tuition bill and the balance carries from semester to semester as long as you are enrolled with Texas Tech!



Masked Rider Dining Plan Rates Discount

Commuter $50 - $300 15% at all Hospitality Services locations!

First-time plan holders must Opt-in to purchase a Masked Rider Dining Plan!

Valid for off-campus students, faculty, and staff exclusively. Reflects the price of the plan in U.S. dollars.

Rates include the Dining Operations Cost of $2.50 (plus current applicable state/local sales tax).

Valid for food or beverage purchases only at any Hospitality Services location.

Sold in increments of $50.



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.



