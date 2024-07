Join us at the Business WomenRISE august breakfast for a powerful gathering of women, where we'll empower, inspire, and support each other to rise above. Guest speaker, Wendy Chen, who will share her insights on how to get money that you DON'T have to pay back!!!

Posted:

7/24/2024



Originator:

Layke Holmes



Email:

Layke.Holmes@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Date: 8/22/2024



Location:

5001 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX



