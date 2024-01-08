New name, same great way to eat on-campus!

Get ready for a thrilling new chapter in on-campus dining! Introducing the Masked Rider Dining Plan, formerly known as the Commuter Dining Plan. As an existing Dining Plan holder, you don't need to lift a finger—your plan works seamlessly with this exciting new update.

The Masked Rider Dining Plan offers the same hassle-free dining experience, with the same great value for your Dining Bucks! Your balance effortlessly rolls over from semester to semester as long as you're enrolled or employed at Texas Tech. Exclusively available for off-campus students, faculty, and staff, the Masked Rider Dining Plan is your ticket to great dining and unbeatable convenience!

Masked Rider Dining Plan Rates Discount

$50 - $300 15% off at all Hospitality Services locations!

Valid for off-campus students, faculty, and staff exclusively. Reflects the price of the plan in U.S. dollars.

Rates include the Dining Operations Cost of $2.50 (plus current applicable state/local sales tax).

Valid for food or beverage purchases only at any Hospitality Services location.

Sold in increments of $50.



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.