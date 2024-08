Looking for a rewarding job in a fun work environment? UREC Fitness and Wellness is hiring for Certified Personal Trainers and F45 coaches. Email Brittany Doak at bdoak@ttu.edu for more information.





Not yet certified, but would like to become a certified personal trainer? Come to Our NASM/AFAA personal training information session on August 28th, at 6:30-7:30pm in UREC room 209.