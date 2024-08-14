Join us on August 14 for an exhilarating tour of Elegance & Extravagance: High Fashion of the 19th Century and Recent Acquisitions Quilts 1830–1930. These tours will highlight some of the stands taken by families related to the objects around the Civil War. On exhibit are 52 garments worn in the 19th century and 23 quilts.





Please email Marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu to claim a spot in the tour.

Duration: 30 to 45 minutes









*Groups of 8 or more can also request a special time. Contact the tour of your choice.





Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America, offering free admission to military personnel and their families.





While the Museum offers free admission to everyone, military families can enjoy special programs and two free tickets to the planetarium with a valid military ID.