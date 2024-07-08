Become a Certified Personal Trainer in 12 weeks!

UREC Fitness and Wellness is Partnered with the National Academy of Sports Medicine to bring you a more than 50% discount on the NASM Personal training course. The course id $675 and includes the certifying exam, a retest if needed, a hard copy of the text book, and online copy of the textbook, unlimited practice tests, chapter quizzes and a study guide for success. By taking the course you will also be given a client for practical work.

Can't make the meeting? Email Brittany Doak and bdoak@ttu.edu Posted:

8/7/2024



Originator:

Brittany Doak



Email:

bdoak@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





