Become a Certified Personal Trainer in 12 weeks!
UREC Fitness and Wellness is Partnered with the National Academy of Sports Medicine to bring you a more than 50% discount on the NASM Personal training course. The course id $675 and includes the certifying exam, a retest if needed, a hard copy of the text book, and online copy of the textbook, unlimited practice tests, chapter quizzes and a study guide for success. By taking the course you will also be given a client for practical work. 

Can't make the meeting? Email Brittany Doak and bdoak@ttu.edu
Posted:
8/15/2024

Originator:
Brittany Doak

Email:
bdoak@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


