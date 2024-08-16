|
Students who attend our event will be given a fake passport and told to venture to our language tables to learn more about that program and what they have to offer. The language programs engage student with information, games and snacks to get a feel of their culture. Those who get their fake passport stamped by each language program will get a chance to win multiple prizes.
|Posted:
8/8/2024
Originator:
Gabriella Morin
Email:
gamorin@ttu.edu
Department:
CMLL
Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 8/16/2024
Location:
CMLL Building 2906 18th St., Main floor
