Classical and Modern Languages & Literatures Passport Party
Students who attend our event will be given a fake passport and told to venture to our language tables to learn more about that program and what they have to offer. The language programs engage student with information, games and snacks to get a feel of their culture. Those who get their fake passport stamped by each language program will get a chance to win multiple prizes. 
8/8/2024

Gabriella Morin

gamorin@ttu.edu

CMLL

Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 8/16/2024

CMLL Building 2906 18th St., Main floor

