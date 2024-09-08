Student Business Services is excited to announce our new customer service platform TeamDynamix is available now!! Our new platform will better serve students and parents with ease of access to information. Key Updates: A Knowledge Base to allow students, or parents/guardians, the opportunity to look up and find answers to questions related to tuition, billing, holds, and more The Service Catalog will let you submit any questions or requests to us as needed An upgraded and modernized site that is easy to navigate and understand Support emails will come from Student Business Services from notify@teamdynamixapp.com instead of sbs@ttu.edu New email request should still be sent to sbs@ttu.edu Link: https://help.sbs.ttu.edu/TDClient/209/Portal/Home/

If you have any questions, please contact Student Business Services at 806-742-3272 or email sbs@ttu.edu.

Posted:

8/9/2024



Originator:

Cheyenne Jackson



Email:

cheyennj@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Business Services





Categories

Departmental

