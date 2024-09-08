Student Business Services is excited to announce our new customer service platform TeamDynamix is available now!! Our new platform will better serve students and parents with ease of access to information.
-
A Knowledge Base to allow students, or parents/guardians, the opportunity to look up and find answers to questions related to tuition, billing, holds, and more
Link: https://help.sbs.ttu.edu/TDClient/209/Portal/Home/
If you have any questions, please contact Student Business Services at 806-742-3272 or email sbs@ttu.edu.