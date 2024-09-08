TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SBS is proud to announce TeamDynamix!

Student Business Services is excited to announce our new customer service platform TeamDynamix is available now!! Our new platform will better serve students and parents with ease of access to information.  

 

Key Updates:  

  • A Knowledge Base to allow students, or parents/guardians, the opportunity to look up and find answers to questions related to tuition, billing, holds, and more 

  • The Service Catalog will let you submit any questions or requests to us as needed 

  • An upgraded and modernized site that is easy to navigate and understand 

  • New email request should still be sent to sbs@ttu.edu 

 

Link: https://help.sbs.ttu.edu/TDClient/209/Portal/Home/ 


If you have any questions, please contact Student Business Services at 806-742-3272 or email sbs@ttu.edu. 
Posted:
8/9/2024

Originator:
Cheyenne Jackson

Email:
cheyennj@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Business Services


