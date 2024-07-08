Rawls College Marketing & Communication is hiring new student assistants for Fall 2024. We offer flexible scheduling, team environment, and real-world experience. We have four open positions:

Graphic Design - 19.5 hours per week - Create unique digital and print designs - Export files for web - Adapt designs for multiple platforms

Graphic Design - 10 hours per week - Great starter position - Export files for web - Adapt designs for multiple platforms

PR & Media - 10 hours per week - Write news releases, event advisories, advertising, and promotional copy - Create social media content - Operate camera equipment and edit photos and videos

Digital Marketing - 10 hours per week - Create effective automated email campaigns - Track key fundamentals of marketing analytics - Develop your marketing and written communication skills

Visit our link to apply: https://linktr.ee/tturawls_hiring Posted:

