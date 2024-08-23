To promote awareness of Raider Red’s Food Pantry and advocate for students going through food insecurity on Tech campus. Join us for an engaging food game "Test Your Taste Buds" to identify different healthful foods at SUB Plaza on Friday, Aug 23rd: 11am-1 pm. Student winners will be given goodie bags having snacks and information on campus food insecurity and food pantry. Come grab free swag items!

Department: Raider Red’s Food Pantry Date/Time: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11am-1pm Location: SUB plaza Attraction: Free food bags Posted:

8/13/2024



Originator:

Mary Oyewole



Email:

maoyewol@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 8/23/2024



Location:

West Plaza, outside Student Union Building



