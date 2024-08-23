TTU HomeTechAnnounce

"Test Your Taste Buds" Fall Welcome Week Event

To promote awareness of Raider Red’s Food Pantry and advocate for students going through food insecurity on Tech campus.   

Join us for an engaging food game "Test Your Taste Buds" to identify different healthful foods at SUB Plaza on Friday, Aug 23rd: 11am-1 pm. Student winners will be given goodie bags having snacks and information on campus food insecurity and food pantry. Come grab free swag items! 


Department: Raider Red’s Food Pantry 

 

Date/Time: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11am-1pm 

Location: SUB plaza 

Attraction: Free food bags  
Posted:
8/13/2024

Originator:
Mary Oyewole

Email:
maoyewol@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 8/23/2024

Location:
West Plaza, outside Student Union Building

