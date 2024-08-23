To promote awareness of Raider Red’s Food Pantry and advocate for students going through food insecurity on Tech campus.
Join us for an engaging food game "Test Your Taste Buds" to identify different healthful foods at SUB Plaza on Friday, Aug 23rd: 11am-1 pm. Student winners will be given goodie bags having snacks and information on campus food insecurity and food pantry. Come grab free swag items!
Department: Raider Red’s Food Pantry
Date/Time: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11am-1pm
Attraction: Free food bags