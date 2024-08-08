TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join Mentor Tech Today! Become a Mentee Today!
The program pairs Mentee (students) with university staff, faculty, and graduate students (mentors).Students gain university insight, a personal and academic support network, and professional development through these relationships.  

Faculty, Staff & Graduate Mentors
Mentors provide personalized guidance, a listening ear, and share their experiences.

Academic & Career Guidance
Gain valuable insights and advice to excel in your studies and future career

Networking Opportunities
Connect with a network of professionals and students across Texas Tech University.

For more information, please email Mentor@ttu.edu or Timon.thomas@ttu.edu. Please use the following link to apply: https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/MentorTechApp
Posted:
8/8/2024

Originator:
Sharon Gonzales

Email:
Sharon.C.Gonzales@ttu.edu

Department:
First Generation Program


