The program pairs Mentee (students) with university staff, faculty, and graduate students (mentors).Students gain university insight, a personal and academic support network, and professional development through these relationships.
Faculty, Staff & Graduate Mentors
Mentors provide personalized guidance, a listening ear, and share their experiences.
Academic & Career Guidance
Gain valuable insights and advice to excel in your studies and future career
Networking Opportunities
Connect with a network of professionals and students across Texas Tech University.