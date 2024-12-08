When we find ourselves in new situations, we are highly impressionable. These first impressions for new student employees can last the duration of employment. We want to ensure that every new student employee on our campus has a quality onboarding experience to provide the best foundation possible. It is our hope that the following guide will help you make your new student employee’s onboarding journey rewarding and successful. Posted:

