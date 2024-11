this guide We are excited you are starting your student employee journey at Texas Tech. Your first few days will be filled with new experiences from meeting people to learning new processes. Starting a new job, although exciting, can also be overwhelming. To help make your first few days to first month and beyond successful, we createdwith checklists and tips to ensure you have the information you need.

Posted:

11/8/2024



Originator:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email:

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities