Thewill be hosting a volunteer academy for its many supported robotics programs, including





This event will serve as a way to show Tech students and staff how they can sign-up to volunteer and be involved with our robotics programs. We offer robotics programs for all ages, and host many robotics events throughout the year. These include key leadership roles our events need in order to function.





Anyone regardless of major and experience can participate at our events!





This event will take place August 27th from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at TTU Livermore Center Room 104 . Food will be provided!







