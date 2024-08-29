First-Gen Block Party is a kick-off event for the First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs that seeks to invite all Texas Tech University students, especially our First-Gen students. There will be fun activities, a chance to join the First-Gen Achiever Program and meet the mentors, hear about campus resources, build community, and eat some free food (while supplies last). We can't wait to see you there and welcome you or welcome you back to our Texas Tech First-Gen community!