As part of the datacenter network upgrade, Telecommunications will migrate all services to the new datacenter switches daily, August 12, 2024 through August 16, 2024, from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm Central time.

A brief interruption is anticipated with this planned activity for Skype for Business nightly, from 10pm to 11pm Central time. Skype for Business customers connected at this time may observe limited connectivity warnings for a few seconds, but calls and communications should not be impacted .

No outage is anticipated with this planned activity for the following: eRaider Web Sign-In

Shibboleth authentication

Domain Name System (DNS)

Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP)

Remote Access Service (Wireless, PCI, and Remote Desktop Gateway)

TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services

UC Faxing Services

University Call Center

eRaider Account Management System If you encounter any issues with Skype for Business outside of this maintenance window, or for any other concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also contact us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

