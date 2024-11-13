Our First-Gen Achiever Program falls under the First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs department. In the program, you will be paired with a peer mentor to guide you in whatever you need during your time here at Tech, and you will have modules that develop you as an individual and academic. This program is committed to empowering First-Generation college students to achieve their fullest potential. By focusing on support, resilience, skill development, and community engagement, we aim to equip YOU (our First-Gen Achievers) with the tools and confidence necessary for success in your academic journey and beyond. Click on this link here to apply and join our First-Gen Achiever Community! Posted:

11/13/2024



Originator:

Abigail Franco



Email:

abifranc@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





