The Rawls Testing Center administers online exams for the Rawls College of Business students. We are looking to hire new Graduate Student Assistants for the upcoming Fall 2024 term, with the opportunity to stay on for the Spring term.

RTC Graduate Student Assistant Duties:

Proctoring : monitoring students during their exams, watching for any unauthorized materials (cell phones, smartwatches, unauthorized notes), and assisting students with logging in to their exams through Blackboard.

Requirements for this position:

Must be a current Graduate student, taking only Graduate-level courses

Able to move continuously about the test room for extended periods with some short stops

Availability/Hours:

Our hours of operation are Fall: Monday – Thursday 8am – 8pm and Friday 8am-5pm

Many shifts available, up to 19.5 hrs. a week

Rate of pay is $10 an hour

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in applying, please send your availability (class schedule) and resume attached in an email to Rawls.TestingCenter@ttu.edu

Application for the position does NOT guarantee an interview. Selected applicants that meet our criteria listed above will be interviewed, and the best candidates will be chosen for the positions available.

For more information about the Rawls Testing Center, please visit our website: testing.ba.ttu.edu