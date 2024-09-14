Hello fellow hackers!

We would like to let you know that registration has now opened! If you are interested in competing in HackWesTX this year, please fill out the apply form located at this link: https://www.hackwestx.tech/2024. We are excited for this year and cannot wait to meet you all. Please spread the word and this link to anyone that is interested in competing.

Also, don’t forget to stay up to date on event information through our instagram: @hwtxofficial





