TTU submitted our 10-year reaffirmation document to SACSCOC, our accrediting body, but what comes next? We'll discuss the off-site and on-site committees, potential focused reports, QEP year 1, and other topics. Learn what to expect in the coming months as the university continues our 10-year accreditation work.
11/26/2024
Rigdon Yates
riyates@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 12/3/2024
https://texastech.zoom.us/j/96512534239?from=addon
