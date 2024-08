Research Parties at the Library for Welcome Week

Visit University Library's Croslin Room and Research Hub (Room 132) for Raider Welcome Week activities including Legos, coloring, board games, raffle prizes, zine making, food and more.

1-5 p.m. Aug. 19 1-5 p.m. Aug. 21 1-5 p.m. Aug. 23

Sign up here for the book art activity (limited to 20) set for 3 p.m. Aug. 23.





Have fun and connect with the Library and other campus partners, including the Undergraduate Writing Center, the Learning Center and the Lubbock Public Library. Posted:

8/15/2024



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Arts & Entertainment