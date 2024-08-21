This annual come and go event welcomes new and returning TCVPA students back to campus across all our programs, undergraduate and graduate. Welcome Bash allows for comradery with other students as well as with faculty and staff. It also invites students to meet representatives from student organizations for art, music, theatre & dance. We hope you will join us TODAY to celebrate the start of the Fall semester! Event Plans: Welcome / Introductions Free Pizza, Drinks, & Cookies Door Prizes (starts around 5:15; must be present to win) Yard Games TCVPA Student Organization Fair Local Business Tabling Faculty/Staff Art Exhibit- New This Year Appearance by Raider Red!! Posted:

8/21/2024



Tanner Scarlato



Tanner.Scarlato@ttu.edu



Visual and Perform Arts



Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 8/21/2024



TTU School of Theatre Building



Arts & Entertainment

