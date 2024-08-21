|
This annual come and go event welcomes new and returning TCVPA students back to campus across all our programs, undergraduate and graduate. Welcome Bash allows for comradery with other students as well as with faculty and staff. It also invites students to meet representatives from student organizations for art, music, theatre & dance. We hope you will join us TODAY to celebrate the start of the Fall semester!
|Posted:
8/21/2024
Originator:
Tanner Scarlato
Email:
Tanner.Scarlato@ttu.edu
Department:
Visual and Perform Arts
Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 8/21/2024
Location:
TTU School of Theatre Building
Categories