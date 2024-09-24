|
Sign up for a time to ask questions or review any concerns about Nuventive Improve and your assessment information. This will be a one-on-one session with one of the OPA staff! Use the link to Calendly to sign up today. These office hours will run from September 24th through October 1st, 2024.
|Posted:
10/23/2024
Originator:
Rigdon Yates
Email:
riyates@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 9/24/2024
Location:
https://calendly.com/sandra-castillo-ttu/nuventive-improve-office-hours
Categories