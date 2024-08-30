|
The Office of Planning and Assessment will host a Zoom office hour every day from August 26th – 30th, 2024. We will be online and ready to aid with any inquiries regarding House Bill 2504 as well as other requirements when it comes to getting your documents uploaded. We want the best for you and your success here at TTU!
|Posted:
8/29/2024
Originator:
Rigdon Yates
Email:
riyates@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 8/30/2024
Location:
https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92069234725
Categories