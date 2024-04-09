The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual SurveyMonkey educational event on September 4, from 2pm – 4pm (CT). SurveyMonkey is an advanced survey platform provided by the Office of the CIO to faculty and staff at no cost to the area or department. SurveyMonkey streamlines the process of obtaining and using feedback and quantifiable insights to make better, data-informed decisions. SurveyMonkey benefits include the ability to quickly and accurately:

Create surveys, quizzes, and polls;

Gather feedback via multiple sources such as email, mobile chat, and social media;

Analyze results; and

Integrate your data with your favorite apps.

SurveyMonkey also offers research services for an additional fee, such as panel development, participant recruitment, global survey administration, and survey development/validation.

SurveyMonkey experts will discuss the following topics:

SurveyMonkey Overview & Roadmap

Competitive Intelligence

Highlights and Benefits of Products and Features

Expert Services

Additional Resources

Engage with SurveyMonkey: Questions & Answers

Event Details